See what Makadara Magistrate MONICA KIVUTI said after rogue police rained bullets on her – This is very emotional and sad

Kivuti was shot multiple times
by Chief Inspector Samson Kipchirchir, who had disapproved of the magistrate's
decision to cancel his wife's bond and deny her cash bail.
A source who was present during
the incident said that the magistrate was on the bench, oblivious of the
imminent attack.
The killer officer had sought an
audience with her to no avail.
"He actually wanted an
audience with the court, the prosecutor denied him because he wasn't the
accused nor the investigating officer," the source said
On seeing his efforts
proving futile, he successfully strived to force entry via the magistrate's
entrance area in the rear of the court after bypassing the source and an
unarmed orderly.
When Kipchirir entered the
magistrate's room, he started shooting, forcing the magistrate to hide under
the table.
The source would recall Kivuti's
last words while bullets were raining on her under the table.
"Madam's last words were,
"Mama yangu, nakufa leo (My mother, I am dying today)." the source
said.
