“I have only two bosses, President RUTO, and the people of Kenya,” - RIGATHI GACHAGUA says as he slams FAROUK KIBET – You are just a PA!!

In a strongly-worded speech in Karatina, Nyeri county on Saturday, an
angry Gachagua said he was elected by Kenyans as the principal assistant to the
President and he has no other boss other than President William Ruto and the
people of Kenya.
Farouk, who holds immense power because of proximity to the President, had
been directing Gachagua on what to do, but on Saturday, the Son of Mau Mau said
no to this.
Gachagua said he was elected by Kenyans and Farouk is just a mere PA who
was not elected by anybody.
The second in command wondered how
a person who is only a personal assistant, a CS, or a blogger could think they
have authority over a sitting deputy president elected by millions of Kenyans.
“Even some of his friends, his PAs want to order me around on how to do my work.
"Is it possible? Even bloggers of
the president want to tell me what to do... you know me, I have only two
bosses, President Ruto, and the people of Kenya,” Gachagua said.
