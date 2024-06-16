“I have only two bosses, President RUTO, and the people of Kenya,” - RIGATHI GACHAGUA says as he slams FAROUK KIBET – You are just a PA!!









Sunday, June 16, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has attacked President William Ruto’s aide, Farouk Kibet, for trying to order him around.

In a strongly-worded speech in Karatina, Nyeri county on Saturday, an angry Gachagua said he was elected by Kenyans as the principal assistant to the President and he has no other boss other than President William Ruto and the people of Kenya.

Farouk, who holds immense power because of proximity to the President, had been directing Gachagua on what to do, but on Saturday, the Son of Mau Mau said no to this.

Gachagua said he was elected by Kenyans and Farouk is just a mere PA who was not elected by anybody.

The second in command wondered how a person who is only a personal assistant, a CS, or a blogger could think they have authority over a sitting deputy president elected by millions of Kenyans.

“Even some of his friends, his PAs want to order me around on how to do my work.

"Is it possible? Even bloggers of the president want to tell me what to do... you know me, I have only two bosses, President Ruto, and the people of Kenya,” Gachagua said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST