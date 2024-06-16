GACHAGUA spills the beans as he exposes RUTO’s secret ‘Project 22’ out to finish him as their fallout reaches a critical point – Look!









Sunday, June 16, 2024 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has exposed a secret WhatsApp group out to finish him completely as his fallout with President William Ruto reaches a point of no return.

While overseeing an empowerment program in Kirinyaga County, Gachagua accused certain close allies of Ruto of undermining his relationship with the Head of State.

He claimed that these leaders had formed a WhatsApp group named Project 22 intending to orchestrate his removal from his current government role.

He further revealed instances where these politicians had allegedly encouraged discord between him and the president.

“I have only two bosses, President Ruto and the people of Kenya.

"The problem you are currently witnessing is that some people who are friends of the president also want to be my boss. Is it possible?” Gachagua questioned.

"Now they are trying to incite other leaders against me through a WhatsApp group called Project 22 by convincing them that I am a bad person,” he added.

According to Gachagua, attempts to eject him from his current position began way back in 2022 even before Ruto was sworn in as the 5th President of Kenya.

He narrated how the politicians would on several occasions visit the president's residence in an attempt to convince Ruto to drop him as his running mate.

"When Ruto was looking for a running mate, he had many choices, there was a small group that was saying that if he made me his deputy, he would fail," the DP narrated.

"They attempted to convince him but finally he made up his mind as a very seasoned politician and came to the conclusion that it was me to be his deputy.”

