See what GACHAGUA did to Kiambaa MP KAWANJIKU after visiting his enemy NDINDI NYORO? He didn’t expect this from the DP





Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - Kiambaa Member of Parliament John Njuguna Wanjiku, popularly known as KaWanjiku, may never forgive Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

This is after Gachagua chased him out of his office like a stray dog for simply visiting Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro who he claims is his enemy for trying to upstage him as Mt. Kenya kingpin.

Speaking during an interview, KaWanjiku claimed the second in command was not amused by his decision to visit Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro.

KaWanjiku, as he's popularly known, said he had visited Nyoro's constituency for a benchmarking exercise only for Gachagua to get wind of it and made him pay dearly.

"I went to his (Gachagua) office, and he kicked me out. I had gone to Kiharu to benchmark their activities that is why he chased me away," the MP stated.

The MP observed that Gachagua’s push for Mt Kenya unity should be inclusive, and all leaders should be invited.

He emphasised that the unity of the region should not be discriminative, warning that sidelining others would lead to a rebellion.

"Ndindi is from Kiharu. Isn’t he from the mountain? Same as Kimani Ichung’wah. Hence, when we talk about unity, we mean all of us.”

“Don’t talk about unity in the mountain in the morning and in the afternoon chastise a Mt Kenya politician.

"We will reach a point where people can become rebellious, hence instead of uniting people, you will end up dividing them. That’s why some of us are revolting, and it is not because we want to," he said.

