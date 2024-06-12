RUTO should forget MT KENYA vote in 2027 – See the powerful and influential man who has supported GACHAGUA's push for unity and One Man One Shilling





Wednesday, June 12,2024 - President William Ruto should start forgetting the support of the Mt Kenya region going by how his deputy Rigathi Gachagua is gaining momentum over his push for One Man One Vote One Shillings and unifying the vote-rich region.

Ruto and his coterie have been accusing Gachagua of trying to isolate Mt Kenya region and even branding him a tribalist and ethnic bigot.

However, on Wednesday, Gachagua got a boost after former Mungiki leader, Maina Njenga supported the DP's calls for unity and One Man One Vote One Shilling policy.

Maina, commonly known by his peers as ‘Chairman’, said One Man One Vote One Shilling is an irreducible minimum for Mt Kenya residents who he claimed have been shortchanged in the distribution of national resources yet there are the biggest taxpayers.

The decision of Maina Njenga to support Gachagua is a big blow to Ruto and his cronies in the Mt Kenya region since the former Mungiki leader is a no-nonsense mobilizer who mostly gets what he wants either through peace or violence.

Maina is a close ally of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who has also endorsed the One Man One Vote One Shilling revenue-sharing formula being pushed by Gachagua.

The Kenyan DAILY POST