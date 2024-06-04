See the top 10 'fake' models competing for $20k cash prize in Miss AI beauty pageant (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, June 4, 2024 - Organizers of the AI beauty pageant have revealed the top ten 'fake' artificially generated model images that will compete for Miss AI beauty pageant with a $20k cash prize up for grabs.
Fanvue, a subscription-based social medium, unveiled the
cyber runners-up of its upcoming WAICA ceremonies in June.
The 10 finalists, include AI-generated models from France,
Brazil and Turkey.
“It’s an exciting [day] for
the Fanvue World AI Creator Awards as we announce the Top 10 shortlist for the
first-ever ‘Miss AI’ award,” declared pageant executives in a release Monday,
June 3.
Out of 1,500 automated applicants submitted by AI content
creators worldwide, a panel of human and robot judges picked 10 cyber models to
compete for the $20,000 grand prize. The top robot and her creator gets $5,000
in cash and $15,000 in business perks, as well as bragging rights as the
foremost Miss AI.
“We created the awards to
raise standards within the industry,” a representative exclusively told The
Post. “And to uncover inspiring creators from all over the planet we didn’t
know existed is really exciting.”
Models include Kenza Layli, a hijab-sporting sweetheart from
Morocco, as well as European pinup Anne Kerdi and Aiyana Rainbow, whose
multicolored curls symbolize her staunch support of the LGBTQ+ community.
