See the top 10 'fake' models competing for $20k cash prize in Miss AI beauty pageant (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, June 4, 2024 - Organizers of the AI beauty pageant have revealed the top ten 'fake' artificially generated model images that will compete for Miss AI beauty pageant with a $20k cash prize up for grabs.

Fanvue, a subscription-based social medium, unveiled the cyber runners-up of its upcoming WAICA ceremonies in June.

The 10 finalists, include AI-generated models from France, Brazil and Turkey.

“It’s an exciting [day] for the Fanvue World AI Creator Awards as we announce the Top 10 shortlist for the first-ever ‘Miss AI’ award,” declared pageant executives in a release Monday, June 3.

Out of 1,500 automated applicants submitted by AI content creators worldwide, a panel of human and robot judges picked 10 cyber models to compete for the $20,000 grand prize. The top robot and her creator gets $5,000 in cash and $15,000 in business perks, as well as bragging rights as the foremost Miss AI.

“We created the awards to raise standards within the industry,” a representative exclusively told The Post. “And to uncover inspiring creators from all over the planet we didn’t know existed is really exciting.”

Models include Kenza Layli, a hijab-sporting sweetheart from Morocco, as well as European pinup Anne Kerdi and Aiyana Rainbow, whose multicolored curls symbolize her staunch support of the LGBTQ+ community.

See photos below