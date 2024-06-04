IAN NJOROGE charged with robbery with violence for beating a corrupt Kasarani traffic police officer like Burukenge





Tuesday, June 4, 2024 - The young man who was captured assaulting a corrupt police officer in Roysambu has been charged with robbery with violence.

Ian Njoroge, 19, was charged with robbery with violence, resisting arrest, and causing grievous harm to a police officer.

The court further ordered he be taken to hospital for mental assessment before he is presented for plea-taking.

Further, the police stated that the young man robbed the officer of his phone, a Samsung Galaxy Note 1 valued at KSh 50,000.

He awaits reappearance in court for plea-taking after a mental assessment at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

Meanwhile, he will be detained at the Industrial Area Remand Prison.

Njoroge was apprehended on the evening of Sunday, June 2, moments after the incident.

He was flushed out of his home in the Jacaranda area of Kayole, Nairobi County, in the course of a manhunt led by the DCI detectives.









The Kenyan DAILY POST