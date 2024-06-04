Pastor’s house burnt down, his property stolen after community accuses him of kidnapping children

Tuesday, June 4, 2024 - Police have arrested two persons after a local pastor's house was burnt down over allegations of kidnapping children at Kgabalatsane village in Hebron, North West, South Africa.
The arrested suspects appeared before the Ga-Rankuwa
Magistrate’s Court on Monday, June 3, 2024, on varying charges including arson
and possession of stolen property.
The arrests follow the incident in which members of the
community allegedly set alight a house belonging to a local church pastor last
Thursday.
“According to information at our disposal, members of the
community accused the pastor of kidnapping and keeping children at his house,”
said North West provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Amanda
Funani.
“It is alleged 300 members of the community gathered in
front of the church at Kgabalatsane village, Hebron near Brits on Thursday, 30
May 2024, and demanded the release of the children.”
She said police consequently found three children at the
premises, and handed them to their parents. However, the parents denied the
allegations of kidnapping
Police then escorted the besieged pastor to the local police
station after the angry mob of community members threatened to assault him.
"However, the police were later called and informed
that the pastor’s house was burning. Subsequent to the incident, two suspects,
aged 19 and 54, were arrested for arson and possession of suspected stolen
property,” said Funani.
Meanwhile, North West provincial police commissioner,
Lieutenant General Sello Kwena has commended the police for their swift
reaction which led to the arrests.
Kwena urged the public to allow investigations to unfold and
to refrain from taking the law into their own hands.
He said criminal activities should be reported to the
police.
