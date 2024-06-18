Police officer loses fingers after teargas cannister detonated in his hands





Tuesday, June 18, 2024 - A police officer has reportedly lost his fingers after a teargas canister detonated in his hands.

This occurred during protests against the finance bill in the CBD.

The protest turned chaotic, leading the police to use water cannons and teargas to disperse the protesters.

However, one of the police officers lost his fingers after a teargas canister detonated in his hands.

The news has sparked a flurry of reactions on social media.

While some netizens sympathised with him, others criticised the police officer for using teargas at a peaceful protest.