See the number of people who were reportedly killed by OSCAR SUDI’s alleged private gang after youths stormed his posh Timba XO club in Eldoret to loot.





Thursday, June 27, 2024 - Kapsaret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi is facing losses after his newly launched club in Eldoret was vandalized by Anti-Finance Bill protesters on Tuesday.

Angry protesters opposing the Finance Bill started throwing stones at the club named Timba XO, causing damage to its expensive windows.

Other demonstrators started banging on the club's gate in an attempt to force it open, as they chanted in unison, "Ruto must go."

They gained access to the club and stole expensive bottles of whiskey after overpowering the security guards.

It is now emerging that Sudi unleashed his private gang to deal with the intruders.

According to Kileleshwa Ward MCA Robert Alai, 5 people were bludgeoned to death by Sudi’s ruthless gang, and others were injured.

“5 people were bludgeoned to death by Oscar Sudi’s private gang at Timba XO club,’’ Alai tweeted.

Sudi alleged that politicians from the Rift Valley region planned the vandalism.

The UDA lawmaker condemned the move, saying he has never thought of destroying anyone’s property.

“I have never in my life planned to destroy people’s property. My work has always been helping people who don't have parents, building churches, and other things. We know people who organized it and the leaders are from home,” said Sudi.

At the same time, the vocal MP suspended all his planned activities including charity events and fundraising until further notice.

“I will not say anything bad but since it has become something else let me also rest and suspend everything that I had planned until further notice,” Sudi stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.