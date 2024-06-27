Career activist BONIFACE MWANGI almost beaten up like a burukenge in Nairobi CBD by Gen Zs over claims of falsely assuming authority as their leader(VIDEO).





Thursday, June 27, 2024 - There was drama in Nairobi Central Busines District after career activist Boniface Mwangi was roughed up by a group of youthful protesters over claims of falsely assuming authority as their leader.

The Gen Zs confronted Boniface and demanded to know who installed him as their leader.

“Hatuna leader (we don’t have a leader)”, they were heard saying.

Boniface was trying to plead with the protesters to go home after he got reports that goons had infiltrated the peaceful demos.

“Hatuendi(we are not going)”, they were heard saying as they marched on.

The renowned activist was forced to scamper for safety after he was roughed up and slapped.

Boniface is a career activist and mostly depends on donor funds to survive.

He has been trying to cash in on the ongoing anti-finance bill protests.





Watch video.

Kenyan anti-government protestors have rejected a centralized leadership and insisted that they have no power hierarchy. A local activist was almost roughed up in Nairobi CBD over claims of falsely assuming authority. pic.twitter.com/K2JsxsftTK — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) June 27, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.