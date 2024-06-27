NIS Boss NOORDIN HAJI is dirty! See how he tried to set up GACHAGUA and UHURU over the Gen Z revolution after he failed RUTO?





Thursday, June 27, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has dropped a bombshell, exposing NIS Director General Noordin Haji’s dirty dealings.

Speaking during a live address to the nation from Mombasa, Gachagua accused Haji of ostensibly hatching a plot to frame him and former President Uhuru Kenyatta as the key financiers and the hidden faces behind the anti-finance bill protests by Gen Z.

Gachagua stated that the plans flopped, before proceeding to call on state agencies to stop victimizing leaders with divergent political views.

At the same time, the DP accused Haji of presiding over a dysfunctional intelligence system and blamed him for Tuesday's demos and feeding President William Ruto disjointed intelligence.

"On Tuesday, Noordin Haji was trying to put up a team together and propaganda and attribute the chaos to leaders including myself and former President Uhuru Kenyatta.”

“It is very clear and the President has admitted that the protests were caused by the anger of Kenyans on the Finance Bill," Gachagua charged.

Gachagua further blamed the NIS for what he termed as incompetence in briefing security agencies such as the National Police Service (NPS), leading to public anger boiling over and resulting in Kenyans breaching Parliament.

As a result, Gachagua called on Noordin Haji to resign, stating that he had failed in his mandate.

Gachagua further stated that the NIS had failed to alert the President in good time, specifically, two months before about how Kenyans truly felt about the Finance Bill, 2024.

The Deputy President, therefore, blamed Haji for the loss of lives and massive destruction of property witnessed on Tuesday.

"Senior officers have told me in confidence they did not have advance intelligence brief so that they prepare in advance," stated Gachagua.

