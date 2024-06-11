See how RUTO plans to save a whopping Sh200 billion after Fibre Internet deal with Kenya Power!





Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - The Information Communication and Technology Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo has revealed that President William Ruto’s government is set to save billions by using Kenya Power to create an internet connection.

In the new deal which was announced by Energy Minister Davis Chirchir, Kenya Power is set to undertake the connection of fibre optic cables to enhance internet connectivity.

Further the ICT Ministry, recently confirmed that the cables will be laid on Kenya Power cable lines, with the government expected to pay Ksh300,000 per Kilometre of cable.

According to Owalo, the shift from the traditional laying of the cable underground was set to lower the costs and reduce the time spent fixing cables.

He noted that the shift in laying the internet cables is expected to save them Ksh2 million per Kilometre with previous fibre cables accruing an expense of Ks2.3 million per kilometre.

“We are currently spending about Ksh2.3 million to lay one kilometre of fibre optic cable but, through the arrangement with Kenya Power, this is poised to come down to Ksh300,000,” stated Owalo.

A calculation of the costs expected to be accrued in the project reveals that the government should save at least Ksh200 billion.

Additionally, it is expected to run concurrently with the connection of power to rural areas under the Last Mile Connectivity project.

According to CS Owalo, the government aims to push the project to ensure connectivity of all ICT hubs that will be established in each ward.

