Hustlers, iko kazi as RUTO’s government announces 220 vacancies in a major recruitment drive - Hurry!





Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - The Kenya Forest Service (KFS) has unveiled an extensive recruitment drive, announcing 220 permanent and pensionable job opportunities across 26 different sections.

These roles range from drivers and administrative assistants to office assistants, with applications due by July 1.

Among the diverse roles advertised, KFS is offering 32 vacancies for Office Assistant III/Nursery/Enumerator, 10 positions for Plant Operator III, 20 for Driver III, 30 for Records Management Assistant III, and two for Customer Care Assistant. Additionally, there are 32 openings for Officer Administrator Assistant III, 10 for ICT Assistants, 15 for Accounts Assistant II, and 15 for Human Resource Management Assistant II.

Specialised Roles

KFS is also seeking to fill more specialized roles, including two Librarians, who must possess a Certificate in Library/Information Science from a recognized institution and demonstrate proficiency in computer applications. There are also seven positions for Inspector of Roads, requiring a Diploma in Civil Engineering and computer application proficiency.

Technical Positions

In technical fields, KFS is hiring seven Survey Assistants with a Diploma in Surveying or equivalent and membership in the Institution of Surveyors of Kenya. Eight positions for Supply Chain Management Assistant are open, requiring a diploma from the Kenya Institute of Supplies Management or its equivalent.

Administrative and Financial Roles

The recruitment drive includes five Administrative Assistant positions at KFS Grade 10. Applicants must have a Diploma in Public Administration, Business Administration, Office Management, or an equivalent qualification.

Fifteen positions for Accounts Assistant II are also available. Applicants must have a KATC II (Final) or Accounting Technician Diploma from KASNEB.

Additional Vacancies

Corporate Communications Assistant II (3 posts) Human Resource Management Assistant II (15 posts) Medical Laboratory Technician II (1 post) ICT Assistant (10 posts) Dispatch Officer (1 post) Lecturer II (8 posts) Geo Database Officer II (2 posts) Legal Officer II (2 posts) Assistant Wood Technologist (2 posts) Ecotourism Officer II (1 post) Engineer II (2 posts) Aircraft Maintenance Technician (1 post) Senior Officer-Business Development and Marketing (1 post) Pilot (1 post)

Application Process

Step 1: Qualified applicants must visit the KFS website, navigate to the Jobs Tab, and complete the online registration. Successful online registrants will receive a notification email.

Step 2: Applicants must print the notification email and attach it as the first page of the hard copy application. The application should include a clearly indicated reference number for the position applied for, a current curriculum vitae, copies of relevant testimonials, academic and professional certificates, and a copy of the National Identity card.

Applications should be sent in a sealed envelope marked “Application for (Write Position and Reference)” addressed to the Chief Conservator of Forests, Kenya Forest Service, Karura, Off Kiambu Road, P.O. Box 30513 – 00100, G.P.O, NAIROBI, KENYA.

The Kenyan DAILY POST