Hustlers, iko kazi as RUTO’s government announces 220 vacancies in a major recruitment drive - Hurry!

Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - The Kenya Forest Service (KFS) has unveiled an extensive recruitment drive, announcing 220 permanent and pensionable job opportunities across 26 different sections.
These roles range from drivers and
administrative assistants to office assistants, with applications due by July
1.
Among the diverse roles advertised, KFS is
offering 32 vacancies for Office Assistant III/Nursery/Enumerator, 10 positions
for Plant Operator III, 20 for Driver III, 30 for Records Management Assistant
III, and two for Customer Care Assistant. Additionally, there are 32 openings
for Officer Administrator Assistant III, 10 for ICT Assistants, 15 for Accounts
Assistant II, and 15 for Human Resource Management Assistant II.
Specialised Roles
KFS is also seeking to fill more specialized
roles, including two Librarians, who must possess a Certificate in
Library/Information Science from a recognized institution and demonstrate
proficiency in computer applications. There are also seven positions for
Inspector of Roads, requiring a Diploma in Civil Engineering and computer
application proficiency.
Technical Positions
In technical fields, KFS is hiring seven
Survey Assistants with a Diploma in Surveying or equivalent and membership in
the Institution of Surveyors of Kenya. Eight positions for Supply Chain
Management Assistant are open, requiring a diploma from the Kenya Institute of
Supplies Management or its equivalent.
Administrative and Financial Roles
The recruitment drive includes five
Administrative Assistant positions at KFS Grade 10. Applicants must have a
Diploma in Public Administration, Business Administration, Office Management,
or an equivalent qualification.
Fifteen positions for Accounts Assistant II
are also available. Applicants must have a KATC II (Final) or Accounting
Technician Diploma from KASNEB.
Additional Vacancies
- Corporate Communications Assistant II (3 posts)
- Human Resource Management Assistant II (15 posts)
- Medical Laboratory Technician II (1 post)
- ICT Assistant (10 posts)
- Dispatch Officer (1 post)
- Lecturer II (8 posts)
- Geo Database Officer II (2 posts)
- Legal Officer II (2 posts)
- Assistant Wood Technologist (2 posts)
- Ecotourism Officer II (1 post)
- Engineer II (2 posts)
- Aircraft Maintenance Technician (1 post)
- Senior Officer-Business Development and Marketing (1
post)
- Pilot (1 post)
Application Process
Step 1: Qualified applicants must visit the KFS website, navigate
to the Jobs Tab, and complete the online registration. Successful online
registrants will receive a notification email.
Step 2: Applicants must print the notification email and attach it as
the first page of the hard copy application. The application should include a
clearly indicated reference number for the position applied for, a current
curriculum vitae, copies of relevant testimonials, academic and professional
certificates, and a copy of the National Identity card.
Applications should be sent in a sealed
envelope marked “Application for (Write Position and Reference)” addressed to
the Chief Conservator of Forests, Kenya Forest Service, Karura, Off Kiambu
Road, P.O. Box 30513 – 00100, G.P.O, NAIROBI, KENYA.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments