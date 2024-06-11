NAKHUMCHA now reveals the 6 services that will be offered absolutely for free under SHIF as Ministry publishes tariffs







Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha has published a new document breaking down treatment tariffs that will be used under the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF).

As explained in the document, Kenyans with SHIF insurance policies will access six free services at SHIF-accredited hospitals in the country.

Among the services Kenyans will be able to access include; access to Antiretroviral (ARV) treatment, HIV testing and follow-up tests, family planning, antimalarial medication, and testing.

Anti-tuberculosis and immunization services for children will also be offered for free.

On the other hand, the Ministry also released guidelines and tariffs for common services such as outpatient and inpatient.

The tariff for outpatient services was put at Ksh2,000 with a limit of four visits per person in a year.

Outpatient services include; consultation, diagnosis, and treatment, prescribed laboratory, and investigations, and basic radiological examinations including X-rays, ultrasounds, prescription, drug administration, and dispensing.

On the other hand, in-patient services offered at Level 4-6 facilities will be charged at different rates depending on the facility's categorization.

For instance, at Level 4 facilities, in-patient services will be charged at Ksh3,500 while the tariff for Level 5 facilities will be Ksh4,000.

At Level 6 health facilities, the impatient tariff was proposed at Ksh5,000.

The scope of inpatient services includes hospital accommodation charges, meals, and nursing care in a general ward bed.

Normal delivery and essential newborn care will be charged at Ksh11,200 while caesarean section and essential newborn care will be charged at Ksh32,600

Meanwhile, for the preservation of bodies in mortuaries, the cover will be limited to 5 days at a rate of Sh500 per day.

Kenyans have been asked to give their view on the charges and submit their proposals before June 17.

The Kenyan DAILY POST