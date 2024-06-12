See how a rogue Kenyan house-help tampered with the gas pipe without her employer’s knowledge after she was fired - She wanted to blow up the house and kill the family (VIDEO).









Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - An employer has taken to social media and shared a video showing how his househelp interfered with the gas pipe before leaving after she was fired.

She cut the gas pipe and covered it with a piece of material to avoid raising suspicion.

“She wanted to inflict the maximum damage on the gas pipe before covering it. She wanted us to die lakini Mungu ni nani,” her employer said as he recorded a video.

Luckily, when they switched on the gas cooker, the regulator did not work perfectly.

When he went to check on the gas pipe, he realized that it had been cut off.

The house help wanted to blow up the house and kill the family.

Watch the video.

