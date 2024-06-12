Fear Men - Kenyan lady in shock after coming home, only to find out that her boyfriend has moved out with some of the household items and abandoned her kid (VIDEO).





Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - A young lady was left in shock after her boyfriend moved out and relocated to an unknown place when she was away for work.

She came back home in the evening after running her errands, only to find a half-empty house.

Apparently, she had left her kid under the care of her boyfriend.

It did not cross her mind that he was planning to move out without her knowledge.

He took away some of the household items including electronics and utensils and abandoned her little kid.

‘’The next time they will say fear men, I will definitely fear men,’’ the heartbroken lady was heard saying in the video as she tried to come to terms with the situation.

‘’Imagine this what I came home to. Nimepata mwanaume amehama and kuniachia mtoto,’’ she further ranted.

