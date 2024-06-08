See how the rogue cops who trailed an accountant and robbed him of Ksh 2.2 million were hiding their faces in court - They will spend the weekend in cell.

This comes after
the prosecution made an application to detain them for 14 days to complete
investigations on the alleged crime.
The six suspects
are alleged to have stolen from a locked motor vehicle, handling stolen property, and conspiracy to commit a felony.
The prosecution stated
that the four suspects are police officers and are likely to interfere with
witnesses and the investigation process, thanks to the special skills they
possess, and that the other two suspects' place of abode is unknown hence posing a
flight risk.
The prosecution
further submitted to the court that it has the justification to limit bail/bond
under Article 24 of the constitution.
Hon. Geoffrey Onsarigo ruled that the four police officers will be detained in Kayole Police Station while the other two will be detained in Ruai Police Station until Monday when he will deliver the ruling.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments