Woman who had no idea she's pregnant gives birth at restaurant bathroom







Saturday, June 8, 2024 - A woman went with her family to a Golden Corral restaurant on May 4 for lunch but ended up giving birth when she went the bathroom.

Tayvia Woodfork and her family arrived at the restaurant as a party of 11 but left as 12.

Tayvia went straight to the bathroom when her family arrived at the all-you-can-eat chain in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

“She was complaining that her stomach hurt,” Tayvia’s mother, Tameka Woodfork, tells TODAY.com.

Unknown to Tayvia, she was 37 weeks pregnant and in active labor.

What Tayvia experienced is called a cryptic pregnancy, a rare situation in which someone does not know they are pregnant for most or all of gestation.

Tayvia, 26, says she didn’t gain any weight or feel any fetal movement.

“There were no signs,” Tameka tells TODAY. “We had no idea.”

When 10 minutes had passed and Tayvia was still in the ladies room, Tameka went to check on her.

Right away, Tameka knew that her daughter was dealing with more than cramps. She was crying out in pain and needed medical attention.

“I didn’t know what was happening,” Tayvia tells TODAY.com.

“I said, ‘We have to go to the hospital,’ but she couldn’t move her legs, so we ended up calling 911,’” Tameka says.





Moments after paramedics arrived, Tayvia gave birth to a healthy baby boy.

“They were still trying to figure out what was going on when she goes, ‘It’s out! It’s out!’” Tameka recalls. “The baby was in the toilet.”

At this point, word had spread that a customer had given birth.

“When we walked out, everybody was clapping and people were lined up to see,” Tameka says.

Tayvia gave her son the name Tamaar Kylon Corral Woodfork.

People were suggesting “Golden” but Tayvia says she likes Corral better. Tamaar joined big brother Taylon, 2.

Golden Corral shared the news across its social media and crowned him the chain’s “youngest fan.”





“As surprised as our team was at the news of a baby being born at our restaurant, we are truly honored to play such a momentous role in little Tamaar’s life,” a Golden Corral spokesperson said in a statement. “But no honor compares to having Tamaar carry on the ‘Golden Corral’ brand name in his own name, Tamaar Kylon Corral Woodfork!”

Tameka says the restaurant surprised them with box of baby essentials and a Golden Corral gift card.

According to his mom, Tamaar loves to eat, which is only fitting for a baby born at an endless buffet!