See how RIGGY G was welcomed in Meru County – This man could make RUTO a one-term President (VIDEO)







Thursday, June 13, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua proved to be the undisputed Mt. Kenya community kingpin, judging by his warm welcome in Meru County on Thursday.

Gachagua was among senior government officials who had accompanied President William Ruto to the launch of Mitunguu Technical Training Institute in Meru.

When President William Ruto gave Gachagua a chance to address the crowd, ululations and chants rented the air as residents welcomed the second-in-command.

The crowd chanted "Riggy G, Riggy G," making the President appear uncomfortable during the occasion.

President William Ruto’s allies in central Kenya have labeled Gachagua a tribalist for urging the Mt. Kenya region to unite.

However, given his warm reception, they may need to change their approach, as the second-in-command has become a prominent figure in the Mt. Kenya region.

Here is the video of how Gachagua was welcomed in Mitunguu, Meru County.

