Kenya Kwanza wants to create a country of extreme beggars - Azimio politician reacts to a video of a multitude of people accosting SUDI and begging for money as he leaves KASS FM after an interview (Watch).





Thursday, June 13, 2024 - Vocal Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai, has blamed the Kenya Kwanza administration for impoverishing Kenyans and turning them into beggars.

Alai's remarks came after a video of Kapsaret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi being accosted by needy Kenyans outside KASS FM surfaced on social media.

A multitude of people surrounded his posh Mercedes Benz and stretched hands to beg for money.

Sudi’s security team had a hard time controlling the crowd.

Some women erupted in joy after Sudi dished out money to them before his flashy entourage sped off.

Sudi had gone for an interview at the station accompanied by his security entourage which included a chase car with a siren.





Watch the video.

Sudi leaving radio station. Kenya Kwanza wants to create a country of extreme beggars. pic.twitter.com/QYozORMCgi — Robert ALAI, HSC (@RobertAlai) June 12, 2024

