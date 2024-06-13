SHAME as clueless and incompetent CS NJUGUNA NDUNGU says RUTO has stabilised the economy









Thursday, June 13, 2024 - Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Prof. Njuguna Ndungu has said President William Ruto has managed to stabilise the economy.

While addressing the media on Wednesday, Ndung’u, ranked as the worst-performing cabinet secretary in a recent poll, said that the country has come from a complicated situation.

“We have seen inflation coming down to 5 percent to its target level,” he said

He also added that there has been stability in the exchange rate which signals stability in the total economy.

“That is evident that the recovery of the economy has started, beginning the last quarter of 2023,” he added.

The CS, however, expressed concern about public discourse on the budget saying it tends to focus narrowly on tax and revenue-raising measures while overlooking the broader and more complex issues at play.

The Kenyan DAILY POST