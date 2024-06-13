SHAME as clueless and incompetent CS NJUGUNA NDUNGU says RUTO has stabilised the economy

While addressing the media on
Wednesday, Ndung’u, ranked as the worst-performing cabinet secretary in a recent poll, said that the country has come from a complicated situation.
“We have seen inflation coming
down to 5 percent to its target level,” he said
He also added that there has
been stability in the exchange rate which signals stability in the total
economy.
“That is evident that the
recovery of the economy has started, beginning the last quarter of 2023,” he
added.
The CS, however, expressed
concern about public discourse on the budget saying it tends to focus narrowly
on tax and revenue-raising measures while overlooking the broader and more
complex issues at play.
