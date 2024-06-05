See how MERU residents reacted after their leaders opposed GACHAGUA’s one-man, one-vote, one-shilling campaign – RUTO is treading on thin ice.









Wednesday, June 5, 2024 - Meru County residents have reacted after their members of Parliament rejected Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's one man one vote one shilling campaign.

Gachagua is pushing the policy to allocate more resources to the Mt Kenya region which he claims is overpopulated.

However, Meru MPs led by Imenti North MP Raheem Dawood, Igembe South David Mwirigi, nominated MP Dorothy Ikiara, Tigania East Mpuri Aburi, Igembe North MP Julius Taituma, Daniel Kiili of Igembe Central and Imenti Central MP Moses Kirima, said they don’t support the One Man One Vote One Shilling because it is divisive.

The legislators also threw their weight behind President William Ruto's firm stand against political balkanization in the country.

But reacting to the MPs' decision, residents expressed their fury terming their MPs as traitors who have abandoned their people.

But reacting to the MPs' decision, residents expressed their fury terming their MPs as traitors who have abandoned their people.








