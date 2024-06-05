Here are the names of 8 Mt Kenya MPs who have rejected GACHAGUA’s One-Man, One-Vote, One-Shilling campaign.









Wednesday, June 5, 2024 - 8 Members of Parliament from the Mt Kenya region have opposed the push by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to have the national allocation increased for the Mt Kenya region due to the high population in the area.

Gachagua has been pushing the One Man One Vote One Shilling policy where national resources will be shared based on population and not according to land size.

However, eight MPs led by Imenti North MP Raheem Dawood, Igembe South David Mwirigi, nominated MP Dorothy Ikiara, Tigania East Mpuri Aburi, Igembe North Julius Taituma, Daniel Kiili of Igembe Central and Imenti Central MP Moses Kirima said they don’t support the One Man One Vote One Shilling because it is divisive.

The legislators also threw their weight behind President William Ruto's firm stand against political balkanization in the country.

They also supported the remarks by the president that elected leaders should feel free to move around the country.

They opposed Gachagua's stand that elected leaders should stick to their constituencies and not roam from one area to another.

