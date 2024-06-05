Here are the names of 8 Mt Kenya MPs who have rejected GACHAGUA’s One-Man, One-Vote, One-Shilling campaign.

Gachagua
has been pushing the One Man One Vote One Shilling policy where national
resources will be shared based on population and not according to land size.
However, eight MPs led by Imenti North MP Raheem Dawood, Igembe South David
Mwirigi, nominated MP Dorothy Ikiara, Tigania East Mpuri Aburi, Igembe North Julius Taituma, Daniel Kiili of Igembe Central and Imenti Central MP Moses
Kirima said they don’t support the One Man One Vote One Shilling because it is
divisive.
The legislators also threw their
weight behind President William Ruto's firm stand against political
balkanization in the country.
They also supported the remarks by
the president that elected leaders should feel free to move around the country.
They opposed Gachagua's stand that
elected leaders should stick to their constituencies and not roam from one area
to another.
