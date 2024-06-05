Big blow to MT KENYA residents as RUTO’s government lowers the price of Milk from Sh 45 to Sh 40 per litre – UHURU warned them!









Wednesday, June 5, 2024 - Former President Uhuru Kenyatta is one of the greatest Kenyan prophets going by how events he prophesied are coming to pass.

When he was campaigning for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022, Uhuru warned his Mt Kenya kinsmen and women that they would be the first ones to cry if they elected William Ruto as President.

Two years down the line, Mt Kenya residents are gnashing their teeth as Uhuru prophesied due to high taxes, fall of prices of their farm produce, and government neglect.

The latest of their suffering is the fall of prices of milk from Sh 45 to Sh 40 per litre.

Now, many farmers are opting to sell their dairy cattle since Ruto has not regulated the prices of animal feeds as he promised during his campaigns.

“With that price, I will reduce my dairy cattle and invest in other areas,”Moses Kimani , a farmer from Kangema constituency stated.

