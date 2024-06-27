See how Mandera East MP, HUSSEIN WEYTAN, was given a heroic welcome by his constituents after voting No for the finance bill as other MPs face resistance(VIDEO).





Thursday, June 27, 2024 - Mandera East Member of Parliament, Hussein Weytan, refused to side with oppressors by rejecting the punitive Finance Bill.

Hussein voted No for the bill while all other Mandera MPs voted Yes to please President William Ruto, despite millions of Kenyans rejecting the bill.

The Azimio-coalition MP was given a heroic welcome by his constituents for failing to betray them as other MPs were reportedly bribed with Ksh 2 Million each by the state to pass the bill.

They carried him on their shoulders like a hero and erupted in joy after he visited his constituency.

Watch the video.

The only MP from Mandera County who voted NO. He was welcomed in his constituency today this way! pic.twitter.com/VVotBGm4F1 — Azimio TV (@AzimioTv) June 26, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.