Is RIGATHI GACHAGUA working with GEN Z protesters to sabotage RUTO? - Shocking allegations from UDA MPs





Thursday, June 27, 2024 - A group of MPs close to President William Ruto has accused Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of inciting Kenyans to burn their properties over the controversial Finance Bill 2024.

The MPs, led by Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwah, had their offices torched on Tuesday when GEN Z held nationwide demonstrations to oppose the Finance Bill 2024.

One MP, who requested anonymity, stated that he saw Gachagua's hand after her multi-million property was burnt in Nyeri Town.

In Nyeri, Gachagua’s backyard, protesters marched into a supermarket belonging to Kieni MP Njoroge Wainaina.

The locals, apparently angered by the MP’s position on the bill, looted valuables, including food and electronics.

They burnt down the supermarket's branches in Laikipia and Narumoru towns.

Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi’s business in Karatina was vandalised.

Senator John Kinyua’s office in Nanyuki town was burnt down by an angry crowd in Laikipia, who also invaded the county assembly and vandalized offices.

In Naivasha, demonstrators burnt down Epco Hotel where the office of area MP Jayne Kihara is located.

An ablution block constructed by the Kirinyaga Central CDF funds at Jeevanjee Garden in Kerugoya was vandalised.

Protesters burnt down a billboard bearing Ndia MP George Kariuki’s image.

The MPs' sentiments blaming Gachagua came as National Intelligence Service (NIS) boss Noordin Haji accused the DP and former President Uhuru Kenyatta of sponsoring the Gen Z protests.

The Kenyan DAILY POST