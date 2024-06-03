Quiver Lounge Kitengela manager accused of taking advantage of waitresses - A beautiful waitress almost breaks down as she narrates how she was fired for refusing to have ‘fun’ with him(VIDEO).





Tuesday, June 4, 2024 - A rogue manager at Quiver Lounge Kitengela branch is on the spot for reportedly taking advantage of waitresses.

His behaviours were exposed to the public after a pretty waitress took to social media and claimed she was fired after refusing to have ‘fun’ with him.

She claimed that the manager has been making the lives of the waitresses miserable.

“Ladies cannot work in peace because they have not given themselves to the manager,” she ranted.

The aggrieved lady said she was trying to make a living, only to encounter the shameless manager who wanted to take advantage of her.

She was fired after rejecting his advances.

Her video has since gone viral, with most people urging the club owner to take disciplinary action against the manager.

Watch the video.

Quiver Kitengela bar managers forcing waitresses to have sex with them in exchange for job security and later fire them.



Video courtesy; kareh pic.twitter.com/vx4ffNssFX — Bevalyne Kwamboka (@bevalynekwambo3) June 3, 2024

