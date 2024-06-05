See how FRANCIS GAITHO abused MOLO MP KIMANI KURIA for being used by RUTO like ‘KAGEGE’ to oppress Kenyans







Wednesday, June 5, 2024 - Social media commentator, Francis Gaitho has blasted Molo MP, Kuria Kimani who is the chairman of the National Assembly Finance Committee.

Kimani is the man behind the controversial Finance Bill 2023 which introduced a raft of taxes on Kenyans and he is also the same man who is behind the Finance Bill 2024 which seeks to introduce Motor vehicle tax and bread tax among other taxes.

Gaitho who unsuccessfully vied for the Thika Parliamentary seat blasted MP, Kuria and treated him as an uncircumcised man who is yapping anyhow.

He also blasted religious leaders led by Anglican Church Archbishop, Ole Sapit, Catholic Bishop, Antony Muheria and PCEA church termed them as an embarrassment to Kenyans.

Gaitho also blasted Inooro and Kameme media stations and accused them of being behind foolishness in the Mt Kenya region especially people like Kuria Kimani.

“Here’s a useless and f**d-in-the-head MPig @KuriaKimaniMP with no honor or shame, saying they’re deliberately implementing a misguided Finance Bill so as to push investors to regional countries and deny Kenyans jobs.

"You see the problem of allowing illiterate Kameme/Inooro comedians, and corrupt clergy under the arm-bit of @ArchbishopSapit@bishopmuheria@PresbyterianEA and the old generation of useless, retarded boomers pick candidates for us?

"You get such a kīhīī yapping just anyhowly,” Gaitho wrote on his X page.

