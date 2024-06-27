See how arrogant Gatundu North MP and RUTO’s sycophant, NJOROGE KURURIA, is living large and ‘vomiting’ on Kenyans - He was a keyboard player at a church in Roysambu before he became an MP.





Thursday, June 27, 2024 - Gatundu North Member of Parliament, Njoroge Kururia, is among the Kenya Kwanza politicians displaying lavish lifestyles on social media, even as millions of Kenyans complain about the high cost of living.

The arrogant MP voted Yes for the punitive finance bill and insulted the brave Gen Zs who took to the streets to protest again the bill, calling them idlers.

Njoroge was a keyboard prayer at Bishop Edward Mwai’s Jesus Winner Ministry church in Roysambu before he became am MP.

He is now busy ‘vomiting’ on hungry Kenyans on social media.

A few weeks ago, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua asked leaders in the government to respect Kenyans who elected them even if they're now 'wealthy'.

Speaking on Friday, June 14, in Ruai, Kasarani Constituency, Nairobi County, the DP said it was wrong for some leaders to ignore their mandate and instead, take to misleading and stepping on the people who look up to them for solutions for their challenges.

"I want to ask all leaders in Kenya to stop insulting Kenyans. When we eat and get full, let us not vomit on them," remarked Gachagua.

The Deputy President added, "I have heard some leaders disrespecting the people that elected them. Kindly respect wananchi. Even if you are now wealthy, don’t fall into the temptation of spitting and disrespecting those who don’t have anything. Kindly give them respect even if they don’t have anything like you do."

See photos of the first-time MP's lavish lifestyle.

