It is RIGATHI GACHAGUA who asked RUTO to introduce VAT on MILK & BREAD – CS MOSE KURIA exposes the ‘truthful man’ badly





Thursday, June 27, 2024 - Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has urged Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua not to mislead Kenyans by claiming he was against the Finance Bill 2024.

In a statement on X on Thursday, the CS accused Gachagua of being deceitful in his sentiments about the controversial Finance Bill 2024.

Kuria claimed the second in command was part of the team that drafted the initial Bill before Ruto made concessions.

The CS alleged that Gachagua chaired the meeting where a resolution was made to include value-added tax (VAT) on bread and milk.

"The Committee meeting that endorsed the original Finance Bill, which included VAT for milk and bread, was chaired by the Deputy President. What a lying, dishonourable man," Kuria stated.

During a press briefing from Mombasa Wednesday, Gachagua distanced himself from the retrogressive bill and thanked President William Ruto for withdrawing the bill.

He also urged President William Ruto to start listening to people and cease the ‘stone age politics’ of chest-thumping.

The Kenyan DAILY POST