RIGATHI GACHAGUA thrown into mourning after one of his family members dies – RIP

Thursday, June 27, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has been thrown
into mourning following the death of his elder sister, Leah Wangari Muriuki.
In a statement on his Facebook
page on Thursday, Gachagua, who has been branded by Kenyans as a ‘truthful man’
announced his sister's passing, saying that he and his family were devastated
by the news.
"I am saddened to receive
news of the passing of our eldest sister Leah Wangari Muriuki. Leah has been
our Mother and the family Matriarch."
Gachagua paid tribute to his
sister by recognizing her role as the leader of the Gachagua family after their
parents' passing
"She has taken good
care of the larger Gachagua Family after the death of our father and our two
mothers."
The deputy president also extended
his deepest condolences to his late sister's husband, children, and
grandchildren.
The second in command concluded
his statement by asking God to heal the country and all families.
Gachagua did not disclose
the cause of his sister's death in his statement.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments