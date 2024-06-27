RIGATHI GACHAGUA thrown into mourning after one of his family members dies – RIP





Thursday, June 27, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has been thrown into mourning following the death of his elder sister, Leah Wangari Muriuki.

In a statement on his Facebook page on Thursday, Gachagua, who has been branded by Kenyans as a ‘truthful man’ announced his sister's passing, saying that he and his family were devastated by the news.

"I am saddened to receive news of the passing of our eldest sister Leah Wangari Muriuki. Leah has been our Mother and the family Matriarch."

Gachagua paid tribute to his sister by recognizing her role as the leader of the Gachagua family after their parents' passing

"She has taken good care of the larger Gachagua Family after the death of our father and our two mothers."

The deputy president also extended his deepest condolences to his late sister's husband, children, and grandchildren.

The second in command concluded his statement by asking God to heal the country and all families.

Gachagua did not disclose the cause of his sister's death in his statement.

The Kenyan DAILY POST