Seasoned TV journalist, ERIC NJOKA, finally confirms he is not straight and says he is unapologetic about it even as it emerges that his former boss at K24 was his lover.





Wednesday, June 6, 2024 - Former K24 TV anchor Eric Njoka has finally come out of the closet and confirmed that he is a member of the LGBTQ community.

The seasoned TV journalist made the revelations while responding to a fan on Facebook.

Njoka posted a photo flaunting his new look and a nosy fan commented saying, “Rainbow Alliance Party,”

He responded to the comment from the fan saying,” Yes will all the colours proudly represented. If you have a problem with it, go swallow an ocean,”.

Rumours of Eric Njoka’s being a member of the LGBTQ community have always swirled around.

When he was working at K24 TV, it was rumoured that he was dating his boss Ken Ngaruiya, the CEO of Media Max Limited.

Ngaruiya ‘swings both ways’ and it is well-known at Media Max.

Njoka was also exposed sometime back after texts of him hitting on a man leaked online.









