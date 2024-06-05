Seasoned TV journalist, ERIC NJOKA, finally confirms he is not straight and says he is unapologetic about it even as it emerges that his former boss at K24 was his lover.

Wednesday, June 6, 2024 - Former K24 TV anchor Eric Njoka has finally come out of the closet and confirmed that he is a member of the LGBTQ community.
The seasoned TV
journalist made the revelations while responding to a fan on Facebook.
Njoka posted a photo
flaunting his new look and a nosy fan commented saying, “Rainbow Alliance Party,”
He responded to the
comment from the fan saying,” Yes will
all the colours proudly represented. If you have a problem with it, go swallow
an ocean,”.
Rumours of Eric
Njoka’s being a member of the LGBTQ community have always swirled around.
When he was working at
K24 TV, it was rumoured that he was dating his boss Ken Ngaruiya, the CEO of
Media Max Limited.
Ngaruiya ‘swings both
ways’ and it is well-known at Media Max.
Njoka was also exposed sometime back after texts of him hitting on a man leaked online.
