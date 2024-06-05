A Nigerian man who displays a flashy lifestyle linked to organ harvesting after one of the ladies that he invited for a date was found killed and some of her body parts missing (PHOTOs).

A video shared online
shows the decomposing body of the lady wrapped in a blanket and dumped in a
nearby bush around the residence of the suspect identified as Andrew Amechi.
According to
witnesses, the body had no head and some of the internal organs were missing.
It is reported that he
met two ladies for a date before they went missing.
CCTV footage obtained
from a hotel where the suspect met the ladies revealed crucial evidence that
linked him to their disappearance.
Some of their personal
belongings including handbags, and ATM cards among others were found in his
residence after police conducted a raid.
The suspect lives large on social media where he lures young ladies before killing them and harvesting their organs.
Below are photos of
the ladies killed by the suspect and their organs harvested.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments