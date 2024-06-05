A Nigerian man who displays a flashy lifestyle linked to organ harvesting after one of the ladies that he invited for a date was found killed and some of her body parts missing (PHOTOs).









Wednesday, June 5, 2024 - A Nigerian man who displays a lavish lifestyle on social media has been linked to organ harvesting business after one of the ladies that he lured for a date was found killed in a secluded area around his posh residence with some of her body parts missing.

A video shared online shows the decomposing body of the lady wrapped in a blanket and dumped in a nearby bush around the residence of the suspect identified as Andrew Amechi.

According to witnesses, the body had no head and some of the internal organs were missing.

It is reported that he met two ladies for a date before they went missing.

CCTV footage obtained from a hotel where the suspect met the ladies revealed crucial evidence that linked him to their disappearance.

Some of their personal belongings including handbags, and ATM cards among others were found in his residence after police conducted a raid.

The suspect lives large on social media where he lures young ladies before killing them and harvesting their organs.

















Below are photos of the ladies killed by the suspect and their organs harvested.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.