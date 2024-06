Tuesday, June 11, 2024 - The second wife of veteran Akorino singer, Hezeh Ndung’u, has been imitating him after they separated by wearing the clothes he left in her house and making appearances in night clubs, where she performs his songs.

Hezeh divorced Mary last year and went back to his first wife.

She has been maligning his name on social media after they separated and using his name to chase clout.

