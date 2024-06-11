EUNICE PENDO shares romantic photo with aspiring politician RODGERS KIPEMBE, whose wife reportedly left him for CS MITHIKA LINTURI - Is she pregnant? (LOOK).









Tuesday, June 11, 2024 - Eunice Pendo has made public her relationship with aspiring Meru politician Rodgers Kipembe, who is also the son of controversial Tigania East MP Mpuru Aburu.

She took to her Instagram account and shared a romantic photo goofing around with Kipembe in a lift.

They both looked happy and madly in love.

It is alleged that Kipembe fell in love with Eunice after his wife reportedly dumped him and eloped with Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi.

In the photo, Kipembe is seen holding what appears to be Eunice’s glowing baby bump.

See the photo.





Below are photos of Kipembe’s wife who dumped him.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.