Scenes from Embu where several County Government vehicles were set ablaze as residents expressed outrage towards Governor Cecily Mbarire for supporting RUTO’s oppressive regime (VIDEO).





Wednesday, June 26, 2024 - Chaos erupted in Embu during the anti-finance bill protests after angry demonstrators stormed the County Government Headquarters and set ablaze vehicles belonging to the County Government.

The protesters accused the county Governor Cecily Mbarire of supporting Ruto’s oppressive regime.

Mbarire is among the close allies of President Ruto.

She has been supporting government policies drafted to oppress Kenyans.

Watch video.

Several County Government vehicles were set ablaze in Embu County as angry residents expressed their outrage towards Governor Cecily Mbarire whom they heavily castigated for supporting what they term an oppressive regime. pic.twitter.com/8bVzZBY7oK — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) June 26, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.