Killer Cop: Video of a plain clothes police officer firing live bullets at Githurai residents emerges (WATCH).





Wednesday, June 26, 2024 - Several people died and scores were injured after police officers were deployed to Githurai to quell anti-finance bill protests that turned chaotic.

Rogue police officers, some of them in plain clothes, fired live bullets to disperse the protesters.

One of the police officers was captured on camera cocking his AK-47 rifle and firing live bullets at the residents.

Videos of gunfire piercing the night air were shared online, with a section of Kenyans on social media describing the Tuesday night operation by the police as a massacre.

Some people died after being hit by stray bullets.

Watch the video of the rogue cop.

The Kenyan DAILY POST