Sad news as Makadara Magistrate MONICA KIVUTI, who was shot by a senior police officer while delivering a ruling, tragically dies – May she rest in peace

Kivuti tragically passed away this morning after succumbing
to injuries sustained after the shooting.
The magistrate was shot on Thursday during an open-court
session following a ruling involving the police officer's wife.
Following the shooting incident, Kivuti was subsequently
transferred to Nairobi Hospital for treatment, where she later passed away.
While confirming the incident, Chief Justice Martha Koome
noted that Monica Kivuti's body had since been moved to the Lee Funeral
Home as the family commences burial preparations.
"The Judiciary family stands in solidarity during this
deeply traumatic time and calls for sensitivity and compassion as we share in
grief," CJ Koome stated.
"A comprehensive statement by the Judiciary Leadership
Team which is in a meeting presently will be issued shortly," she added.
Reports suggest that Kivuti sustained a gunshot wound to the
chest during the incident.
Similarly, the OCS who shot her also succumbed after he was
shot by officers who quickly intervened in the matter.
In the court case, the officer's wife had been accused in a
case of obtaining money amounting to Ksh2.9 million by false pretense.
