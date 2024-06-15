KIMANI ICHUNG’WAH claims GACHAGUA has been saying RUTO will be a one-term President

Speaking
during a thanksgiving ceremony at Gichuru
Memorial High School on Friday, Ichungwah, who is also the Kikuyu MP, stated that
Gachagua has been undermining Ruto secretly and is planning to sabotage him.
The lawmaker claimed the DP had
been trying to marshal his Mt Kenya political base to support him in sabotaging
Ruto.
Ichung'wah stated that Gachagua
had set his sights on taking over from Ruto in the 2027 General Election once
he failed to deliver.
"Stop telling people at
night, that William Ruto is a one-term president and you will marshall your
community to undermine, to sabotage, the government of President William Ruto
so that he fails that you become president," he stated.
