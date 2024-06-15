KIMANI ICHUNG’WAH claims GACHAGUA has been saying RUTO will be a one-term President





Saturday, June 15, 2024 - National Assembly Majority leader Kimani Ichugwah has claimed that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has been going across the country claiming President William Ruto will be a one-term President.

Speaking during a thanksgiving ceremony at Gichuru Memorial High School on Friday, Ichungwah, who is also the Kikuyu MP, stated that Gachagua has been undermining Ruto secretly and is planning to sabotage him.

The lawmaker claimed the DP had been trying to marshal his Mt Kenya political base to support him in sabotaging Ruto.

Ichung'wah stated that Gachagua had set his sights on taking over from Ruto in the 2027 General Election once he failed to deliver.

"Stop telling people at night, that William Ruto is a one-term president and you will marshall your community to undermine, to sabotage, the government of President William Ruto so that he fails that you become president," he stated.

