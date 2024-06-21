Nowhere to hide as RAILA’s Azimio goes for KOOME and BUNGEI’s heads after the killing of Gen Z REX MASAI during anti-Finance Bill protests





Friday, June 21, 2024 – Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome and Nairobi Regional Police Commander Adamson Bungei’s days are now numbered.

This is after Raila Odinga’s Azimio demanded their resignation as soon as possible following the killing of Gen Z demonstrator Rex Masai.

Addressing the media, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka said the senior police officers failed to protect protestors during the anti-finance bill demonstrations.

“As Azimio and on behalf of the people we demand that Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome and Nairobi Regional Commander Adamson Bungei immediately tender their resignation for failing to protect peaceful demonstrators,” said Kalonzo.

The former vice president demanded that the Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga charge Koome, Bungei, and police officers involved in the killing of Rex Masai.

“We also demand that the director of public prosecutions brings charges against Koome Bungei and their rogue officers for the murder of Rex and 75 people who were killed in the Azimio demos in 2023,” Kalonzo added.

Further, Kalonzo called on security agencies to release all protestors who were arrested during the anti-finance bill protests on Thursday.

“We further demand that all protestors detained illegally by state security agencies be released immediately and unconditionally,” the Wiper leader added.

Rex Masai was shot in the leg by a police officer on Thursday evening.

He was rushed to a clinic around Archives, Nairobi CBD, to receive treatment but succumbed due to the injuries.

