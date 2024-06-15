SAD: Makadara Principal Magistrate MONICA KIVUTI dies from injuries sustained when she was shot by a police officer at Makadara Law Courts.









Saturday, June 15, 2024 - Makadara Principal Magistrate, Monica Kivuti has died.

Kivuti was shot on Thursday by a police officer during a court session in Makadara Law Courts.

She was rushed to Metropolitan Hospital and later transferred to Nairobi Hospital where she succumbed

According to family sources, the magistrate succumbed to injuries she sustained from gunshots.

"Her liver and intestine were raptured by bullets," the source said.

Her family said the body was moved to Lee Funeral Home.

Magistrate Kivuti had been shot and injured in the leg and chest.

Kivuti was shot on Thursday afternoon at the Makadara Law Court after she made a ruling in a case involving a policeman's wife.

The judiciary said the magistrate had "canceled the bond for an accused person who had jumped bond and had failed to offer satisfactory explanations for jumping bond".

"Immediately this decision was pronounced, a person shot at the magistrate and injured her on the hip,” it said in a statement.

The officer, identified as Chief Inspector Samson Kipchirchir Kipruto, who was in charge of a police station in Londiani in Kisumu, pulled out a gun and shot the magistrate, injuring her.

Other officers in court responded immediately, with one of them shooting the offending policeman and killing him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST