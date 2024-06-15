SAD: Makadara Principal Magistrate MONICA KIVUTI dies from injuries sustained when she was shot by a police officer at Makadara Law Courts.

Kivuti was shot on Thursday by a
police officer during a court session in Makadara Law Courts.
She was rushed to Metropolitan
Hospital and later transferred to Nairobi Hospital where she succumbed
According to family sources, the
magistrate succumbed to injuries she sustained from gunshots.
"Her liver and intestine
were raptured by bullets," the source said.
Her family said the body was
moved to Lee Funeral Home.
Magistrate Kivuti had been shot
and injured in the leg and chest.
The judiciary said the
magistrate had "canceled the bond for an accused person who had jumped
bond and had failed to offer satisfactory explanations for jumping bond".
"Immediately this decision
was pronounced, a person shot at the magistrate and injured her on the hip,” it
said in a statement.
The officer, identified as Chief
Inspector Samson Kipchirchir Kipruto, who was in charge of a police station in
Londiani in Kisumu, pulled out a gun and shot the magistrate, injuring
her.
Other officers in court
responded immediately, with one of them shooting the offending policeman and
killing him.
