FAROUK KIBET predicts that KIMANI ICHUNG’WAH will be Kenya's President some day after being nicknamed ‘MUKA WA RUTO’









Saturday, June 15, 2024 - President William Ruto’s powerful aide, Farouk Kibet, has predicted that Kikuyu Member of Parliament, Kimani Ichungwah's star will rise until he becomes the President of Kenya.

During Gichuru Memorial High School's Thanksgiving on Friday, Farouk pointed out that five years ago, nobody gave Ichung’wah a chance to become the Majority Leader.

Farouk argued that the lawmaker speaks a language that Kenyans across the ethnic divide understand.

He revealed that Ichung'wah had attended numerous fundraisers organized in Rift Valley and had been warmly welcomed.

“Five years ago, Ichung'wah did not have the position of Majority Leader.

"Today, in Kenya, he is the Majority Leader; we do not know what his future holds.

"But if I predict correctly, this leader will one day be a national leader and will hold a significant national position because he speaks the language of Kenyans.

"When he comes to our area, we welcome him.

"He has come to organise nearly a hundred fundraising events for me,” Kibet said.

Kibet spoke even as Ichung’wah continues to lose popularity in his constituency for attacking Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who is regarded as the defacto Mt Kenya region political kingpin.

He has been nicknamed 'Muka wa Ruto'(Ruto's wife) for supporting everything that the President says.

