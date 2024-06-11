RUTO will be a one-term President! - See the latest opinion poll in the Mt Kenya region amid his fallout with GACHAGUA.









Tuesday, June 11, 2024 - President William Ruto will be a one-term president according to the latest opinion poll conducted by one of the local dailies.

During the 2022 presidential duel, Ruto won the election with a big margin thanks to the massive support he received from the vote-rich Mt Kenya region.

60 percent of the votes that propelled the man from Sugoi to the house on the hill came from Mt Kenya region counties that comprise Kiambu, Muranga, Nyeri, Nyandarua, Kirinyaga, Embu, Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Nakuru and Laikipia counties.

However, according to the poll, the ongoing political tussle between the President and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has serious ramifications for his re-election in 2027.

Ruto has openly challenged the one-man, one-vote, one-shilling policy which is set to increase revenue to the Mt Kenya region while Gachagua supports the mantra.

The daily stated that Ruto has the support of local leaders on the issue but unfortunately, Gachagua has the support of the voters.

“It is true that Ruto has the support of local leaders like MPs because of bribes but Gachagua has the voters at his armpit,” said one of the Mt Kenya senators.

This is a big blow to Ruto because if he loses the Mt Kenya support, it will be a herculean task to be re-elected in 2027.

The Kenyan DAILY POST