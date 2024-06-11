RUTO will be a one-term President! - See the latest opinion poll in the Mt Kenya region amid his fallout with GACHAGUA.

During the
2022 presidential duel, Ruto won the election with a big margin thanks to the
massive support he received from the vote-rich Mt Kenya region.
60 percent
of the votes that propelled the man from Sugoi to the house on the hill came
from Mt Kenya region counties that comprise Kiambu, Muranga, Nyeri, Nyandarua,
Kirinyaga, Embu, Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Nakuru and Laikipia counties.
However,
according to the poll, the ongoing political tussle between the President and
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has serious ramifications for his re-election
in 2027.
Ruto has
openly challenged the one-man, one-vote, one-shilling policy which is set to
increase revenue to the Mt Kenya region while Gachagua supports the mantra.
The daily
stated that Ruto has the support of local leaders on the issue but
unfortunately, Gachagua has the support of the voters.
“It is true
that Ruto has the support of local leaders like MPs because of bribes but
Gachagua has the voters at his armpit,” said one of the Mt Kenya senators.
This is a
big blow to Ruto because if he loses the Mt Kenya support, it will be a
herculean task to be re-elected in 2027.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
