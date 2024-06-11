KIMANI ICHUNGW’AH accuses GACHAGUA of sponsoring chaos in Mt Kenya after leaders refused to ‘kneel before him’









Tuesday, June 11, 2024 - National Assembly Majority leader Kimani Ichung’wah has accused Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of sponsoring chaos in the vote-rich Mt Kenya region.

Speaking during the launch of Kiambaa Technical Training Institute on Monday, the Kikuyu MP stated there was a plan to ensure some MPs don't discharge their duties.

Ichung'wah stated that nobody would stop leaders supporting President William Ruto from continuing with their development agenda.

"Don’t bring any trouble to this meeting. Even if you have been sent by the Deputy President or Wamatangi, don't cause disturbances at a peaceful gathering.

"We are aware of the plans being made here in Mt Kenya to ensure these MPs do not perform their duties.

"I want to say it is not the Deputy President, the governor, the MCA, or you as a young man being used who will stop the development work for the people of Kiambaa.

"I know there are plans to ensure that politicians who support William Ruto will not hold meetings in Mt Kenya," Ichung’wah stated.

