List of Mt Kenya leaders who have been branded TUKUNIAs by GACHAGUA – They should prepare to go home in 2027!





Tuesday, June 11, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who is a self-proclaimed Mt Kenya region political kingpin, has already sent a warning to Mt Kenya politicians who are opposing his bid to unite the region and his push for the one-man, one-vote, one-shilling revenue-sharing formula.

Some politicians who are close to President William Ruto have branded Gachagua a tribalist due to his push for a united Mt Kenya and also the one-man, one-vote, one-shilling campaign which is set to increase national resources allocation to the vote-rich region.

But Gachagua has maintained that his push for a united Mt Kenya is unstoppable and even dared Mt Kenya leaders who are opposed to his push to face him.

Here is the list of MPs, governors, and Cabinet Secretaries who are opposed to Mt Kenya unity and the One Vote One Man One Shilling campaign.

1.Kirinyaga Governor , Anne Waiguru

2. Public Service Cabinet Secretary , Moses Kuria.

3.Interior CS , Kithure Kindiki

4.Kikuyu MP , Kimani Ichungwah

5. Kiharu MP , Ndindi Nyoro

6.Imenti North MP , Raheem Dawood

7.Igembe South MP , David Mwirigi

8.Tigania East MP , Mpuuri Aburi

9.Igembe North Mp , Julius Taituma

10 .Igembe central MP , Daniel Kiili

11, Imenti Central MP Moses Kirima

12.Laikipia East MP , Mwangi Kiunjuri

13.Lari MP , Mburu Kihangara

