RUTO throws Mt. Kenya under the bus as he agrees with Coast governors to liberate the region from Muguka and Miraa as he forms team to look into their negative effects

Thursday, June 27, 2024 - President William Ruto met with Coast region governors at State House in Nairobi to deliberate the way forward following a ban on Muguka.
During the meeting, the governors from the six
coastal counties of Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi, Tana River, Lamu, and Taita Taveta
under Jumuiya ya Kaunti za Pwani called on the Head of State
to consider their decision on banning the crop.
While defending their move, the leaders led by
Mombasa governor Abdulswamad Nassir Sheriff urged the president to declare the
crop a national hazard.
According to them, Muguka consumption
was associated with an array of health problems including lack of sleep,
hallucinations, lack of appetite, stomach ulcers, tooth decay, and low libido.
They further convinced the Head of State that
the consumption of Muguka bred idleness, irresponsibility,
crime, wastage of household resources, and the problem of addiction.
“Further in minors in our schools, it has
brought about lack of attention in class, truancy, absenteeism, poor academic
performance, school dropouts, high cases of indiscipline in schools and teenage
pregnancies,” the leaders argued.
"The Jumuiya ya Kaunti za
Pwani leadership unequivocally and unanimously support the Muguka ban
by the Jumuiya ya Kaunti za Pwani Governors."
Following their complaints, President Ruto
thus agreed with the governors to form a committee of professionals to look at
the issues touching on Miraa and Muguka.
While addressing the concerns raised by the
governors, Ruto underscored the need to liberate the Coast region and other
parts of our country from drugs and substance use.
The president's meeting with the coastal
Governors followed a similar meeting with the leaders from Embu on the ban of
Muguka.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments