RUTO throws Mt. Kenya under the bus as he agrees with Coast governors to liberate the region from Muguka and Miraa as he forms team to look into their negative effects





Thursday, June 27, 2024 - President William Ruto met with Coast region governors at State House in Nairobi to deliberate the way forward following a ban on Muguka.

During the meeting, the governors from the six coastal counties of Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi, Tana River, Lamu, and Taita Taveta under Jumuiya ya Kaunti za Pwani called on the Head of State to consider their decision on banning the crop.

While defending their move, the leaders led by Mombasa governor Abdulswamad Nassir Sheriff urged the president to declare the crop a national hazard.

According to them, Muguka consumption was associated with an array of health problems including lack of sleep, hallucinations, lack of appetite, stomach ulcers, tooth decay, and low libido.

They further convinced the Head of State that the consumption of Muguka bred idleness, irresponsibility, crime, wastage of household resources, and the problem of addiction.

“Further in minors in our schools, it has brought about lack of attention in class, truancy, absenteeism, poor academic performance, school dropouts, high cases of indiscipline in schools and teenage pregnancies,” the leaders argued.

"The Jumuiya ya Kaunti za Pwani leadership unequivocally and unanimously support the Muguka ban by the Jumuiya ya Kaunti za Pwani Governors."

Following their complaints, President Ruto thus agreed with the governors to form a committee of professionals to look at the issues touching on Miraa and Muguka.

While addressing the concerns raised by the governors, Ruto underscored the need to liberate the Coast region and other parts of our country from drugs and substance use.

The president's meeting with the coastal Governors followed a similar meeting with the leaders from Embu on the ban of Muguka.

The Kenyan DAILY POST