RUTO splashes millions of shillings to hire a private jet to fly to Italy - The luxurious jet costs between Ksh 798,000- Ksh 901,000 per hour.





Sunday, June 16, 2024 - President William Ruto is once again in the spotlight for his travel choices after he departed Nairobi on Thursday evening for the G7 meeting in Italy aboard another private jet.

This is despite assuring Kenyans two weeks ago that he will lead the country’s austerity measures from the front.

Ruto flew aboard an Embraer EMB-135BJ Legacy 600, a private jet chartered from VSR Ventures, an aviation consultancy based in New Delhi, India.

The jet, registered as VT-CMR (#801425), took off from Chennai International Airport and arrived in Nairobi on Wednesday afternoon.

The plane’s owners have blocked all tracking websites from following its flight path but it is still possible to do it using Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) technology.

Chartering a Legacy 600 doesn’t come cheap. Hourly rates for this luxury jet range from $6,200 (Sh798,250) to $7,000 (Sh901,250), depending on factors like distance and duration.

The direct flight from Chennai to Nairobi takes approximately six to seven hours, while the flight from Nairobi to Bari, Italy, lasts about seven to eight hours.

The Legacy 600 boasts a maximum range of approximately 3,250 nautical miles (6,019 kilometers), allowing it to stay airborne for roughly six to seven hours.

His choice of travel came just after Kenya’s Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u presented a budget emphasizing austerity measures to curb excessive spending.

Below is a photo of the jet.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.