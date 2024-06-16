Former Laikipia Woman Rep, CATE WARUGURU, at the centre of a high-octane drama involving her current husband PETER WAWERU and his ex-wife ZIPPORAH NJOKI(LOOK).

This ongoing
saga which first grabbed headlines in May 2021 with accusations of assault has
now escalated into a fierce property dispute with both legal and personal
implications.
Zipporah Njoki recently received a demand
letter from Rock and Pure Limited (a company co-owned by Waruguru and Waweru)
requiring her to vacate the matrimonial home by June 30, 2024 or pay a monthly
rent of Ksh. 300,000.
The company asserts ownership of the property
having acquired it on April 27, 2021 but Njoki disputes this transfer alleging
it was conducted without her knowledge or consent.
Njoki's legal team
responded to this demand, arguing that the property is still subject to ongoing
legal suits in the Environment and Land Court and the High Court Family
Division.
They maintain
that the transfer was unlawful and that evicting Njoki and her children would
violate existing court orders designed to protect their welfare.
Meanwhile, Kate
seems to have deleted most of Peter's photos from her Facebook page.
Previously, she constantly posted about him
but since February, his photos have disappeared from her account.
Nowadays she’s
just posting reggae lyrics with cryptic messages fueling speculation that he is
no longer living with her.
The two formed
Rock and Pure Limited with Kate being the majority shareholder.
The company
acquired the house after the initial drama where they ambushed and allegedly
roughed up Zippy.
Now, they seek
to evict Zippy and her children from the house. Waweru had previously announced
his divorce from Njoki and stated that irreconcilable differences led to the
dissolution of their marriage but Njoki maintains that the divorce was fueled
by Waweru's pursuit of a relationship with Waruguru, which began during a
turbulent period in their marriage.
The public has
responded vociferously to the ongoing drama with many expressing support for
Njoki and condemning Waruguru and Waweru's actions.
Social media
platforms like Facebook and TikTok are awash with comments demanding justice
for Njoki and her children.
This
controversy first erupted on May 12, 2021, when Hon. Cate Waruguru allegedly
assaulted Zipporah Njoki at her residence in Utange, Mombasa.
Waruguru was
reportedly accompanied by four men and disguised in a buibui to conceal her
identity/
The group
allegedly beat Njoki prompting her to scream for help until neighbors
intervened.
Njoki
subsequently filed a statement with the Bamburi Police Station.
Via Cyprian Nyakundi.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments