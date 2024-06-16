NBA star CAMERON PAYNE arrested for giving false report to police







Sunday, June 16, 2024 - Philadelphia 76ers guard Cameron Payne was arrested in Arizona on Friday morning, for giving the police a false report.

This played out after Scottsdale Police Department was called in to investigate a disturbance in Scottsdale at around 2:44 AM. They came in contact with Payne and another individual.

While the police did not give any further specific details, the SPD said Payne was arrested on the scene and booked on one charge of refusal to provide a truthful name and one count of false report to law enforcement. The 29-year-old NBA player was released from custody a short time later.

Payne who was just traded from the Milwaukee Bucks to the Sixers this season in a swap for Patrick Beverley, has ties to the Scottsdale area as he played for the Phoenix Suns from 2019 through 2023.

In 405 career NBA games, Payne averaged 7.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3.3. assists per contest.